First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 94,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
