First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,803 shares of company stock valued at $174,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

