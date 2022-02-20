First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.49% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $34,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49.
