Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $29.93 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.81. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

