Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504,510 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

