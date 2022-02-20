Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 116,607 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1,003.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 260.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 54,589 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

