Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.