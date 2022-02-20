Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,959 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

