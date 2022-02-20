FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

