Function X Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $221.94 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.57 or 1.00045156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00367129 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

