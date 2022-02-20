Fuse Network Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $697,071.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

