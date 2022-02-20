Gas Price Hits $5.03 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00012881 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $50.91 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

