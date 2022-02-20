GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $493.90 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $493.90 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00016336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,227,921 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

