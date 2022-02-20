General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

