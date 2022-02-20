Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $2,968,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

