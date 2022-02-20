Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of New Fortress Energy worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after buying an additional 442,829 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,086.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.