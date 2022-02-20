Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 102,580 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Meridian Bioscience worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIVO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

