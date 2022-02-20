GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,709 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.31% of GFL Environmental worth $282,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 1,033,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

NYSE GFL opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

