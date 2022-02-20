Glitch (GLCH) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a total market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $920,680.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

