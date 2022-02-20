GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $311,687.13 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $311,687.13 and approximately $1,639.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 96.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,405.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.53 or 0.06932644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00287892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.66 or 0.00785468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00072018 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00399409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00220511 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

