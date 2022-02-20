GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $232,582.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

