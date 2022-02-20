Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 235,409 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 100,874 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

