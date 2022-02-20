Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Tops $404,743.33

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $404,743.33 and approximately $141,823.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00038109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00106261 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

