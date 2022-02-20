Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $223.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00290087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

