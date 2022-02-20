Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grifols by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,891 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,084,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,353 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

GRFS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.43.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

