Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,537 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
