Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,952 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

ARWR stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

