Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 71,743 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

