Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 152,400 Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Materialise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth $8,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 167,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.84 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

