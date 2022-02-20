Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 317,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 444,335 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

