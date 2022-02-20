Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,264 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.84% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $7.20 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

