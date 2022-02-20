Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.66 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

