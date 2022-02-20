Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,707,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,048,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347,474 shares of company stock worth $74,178,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.