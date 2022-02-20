Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,901 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

