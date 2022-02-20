Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 11,781 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVCR opened at $76.00 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89.
NovoCure Profile
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
