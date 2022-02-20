Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 11,781 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NVCR opened at $76.00 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.