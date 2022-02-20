Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 59,483 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

