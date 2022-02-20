Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

