Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

