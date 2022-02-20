Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NOV worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 167,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NOV by 137.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 2,476.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 295,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.