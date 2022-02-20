Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 1,209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Skillz worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 232,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

