Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $226.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

