Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 66.9% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 207.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

