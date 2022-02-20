Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

