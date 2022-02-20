Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

JKHY opened at $172.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

