Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,317 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

