Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM opened at $378.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.14 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $734.27.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

