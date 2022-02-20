Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 136.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 1,164.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 16.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.