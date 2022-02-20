Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $6,517,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA opened at $30.33 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

