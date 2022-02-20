Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $3.46 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

MNDY opened at $194.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.26. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

