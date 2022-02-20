Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.